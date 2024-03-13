Longton micropub is put up for sale - here's how much it will cost to buy
A micropub at the heart of village life has gone on the market.
Wilkins and Pye, in Liverpool Road, Longton, is being offered for £90,000 by agents Harvey Silver Hodgkinson. They say the business has an annual turnover of £260,000, but don't give any details of net profit.
The micropub takes £5,000 per week, with rent per week of £277. It has seating for approximately 45, plus possible al fresco seating approximately for 20. It is currently trading and opens from 4-11pm on Thursdays, 3pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 3-10pm on Sundays. There is a 10-year lease on the property running since 2023, with five year rent reviews.
Background
The business opened in September 2018 in the former Tipsy Toad off licence building. Its name was taken from Longton's two long-defunct breweries, W & R Wilkins and James Pye & Sons. The pub's logo is the boar's head symbol original used by the Pye brewery. W&R Wilkins was established in Marsh Lane in 1870 and was taken over in 1952. It ceased brewing in the sixties. James Pye and Son also brewed beer just yards away in Marsh Lane, but went out of business in 1905.