Longton micropub is put up for sale - here's how much it will cost to buy

A micropub at the heart of village life has gone on the market.

Wilkins and Pye, in Liverpool Road, Longton, is being offered for £90,000 by agents Harvey Silver Hodgkinson. They say the business has an annual turnover of £260,000, but don't give any details of net profit.

The micropub takes £5,000 per week, with rent per week of £277. It has seating for approximately 45, plus possible al fresco seating approximately for 20. It is currently trading and opens from 4-11pm on Thursdays, 3pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 3-10pm on Sundays. There is a 10-year lease on the property running since 2023, with five year rent reviews.

Wilkins and Pye, Longton, is on the market. Credit: Harvey Silver Hodgkinson/uk.businessesforsale.com

