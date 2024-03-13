Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Ribble Borough Council has broken its silence over the future of two popular music festivals.

Last week, businesses in Longton and Penwortham told the Post they were concerned that both Penwortham and Longton Live events would not take place because the council were not responding to their questions.

When the Post asked the council for a comment, only a vague mention of "ee are working on our events programme for the coming year" was given, and a repeated request for specifics was ignored. Today, the council has said that both Live events will be back "and bigger than ever before".

When will they take place?

Penwortham Live will be back on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. Longton Live will take place on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. This year's Penwortham Live will also include Middleforth venues for the first time.

Performers at Penwortham Live

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said, “South Ribble’s ‘live’ music events have been enjoyed by many for years and I’m so pleased that we can expand the popular event this year – extending the Penwortham Live event to Middleforth venues.

“Events like this are brilliant for our local businesses and performers, and each year we see residents and visitors to the areas alike enjoying incredible weekends of entertainment. We’re always looking at ways we can develop and enhance our events and I have no doubt that the South Ribble Live events will go from strength to strength over the coming years, and I want to thank our local venues for their continued support.

"For now, get the dates in your diary and keep an eye on our social channels where we'll be sharing more details very soon!"

How to get involved