Lawyer steps in over "serious problem" at Penwortham's Fleece Inn car park

This is the second time parking restrictions have been enforced on the car park.

A lawyer is preparing action over what he claims is a "serious problem" at the Fleece Inn car park in Penwortham.

In September, ANPR machines were brought in on the town centre car park, with those not frequenting the pub risking £100 fines.

The restrictions came in eight years after a pay and display scheme at the car park was scrapped after local outcry. Recently, there has been a mixed reponse, with some calling for the pub to be boycotted, and others saying they've been mistakenly fined for a visit to a neighboring shop.

Now Jonny Leach, a lawyer for Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors has now reached out over the "serious problem".

In a post on social media he said: "As some of you know I am a lawyer specialising in disputes. I have become aware of a serious problem with the new car parking arrangements at the Fleece with people receiving demands for payment for just stopping (checking the signs and then deciding to leave) or merely passing over the car park to access adjoining land - none of which should legally give rise to a charge.

"Whilst these can be challenged individually it is an irritant and some people may pay or be put off local businesses which is utterly unacceptable. If you have received demands in similar circumstance please send me a DM as I am considering putting together formal letters to Greene King (the landowner), the parking control company and the local authority."

His offer has been liked more than 100 times.

The offer comes just days after Penwortham Town Council addressed rumours over the ownership of the land.