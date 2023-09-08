News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Parking restrictions brought back at Penwortham's Fleece Inn - here's the new rules

Parking cameras have been installed on the car park of one of South Ribble’s most popular pubs.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

ANPR machines from Britannia Parking now operate on the Fleece Inn car park in Liverpool Road, Penwortham – eight years after pay and display charged were scrapped because of a community backlash.

At that time, brewery bosses said it was necessary to stop spaces being blocked up for hours on end by people commuting into Preston.But local businesses and charities raised worries about the affect on donations, volunteers and infirm shoppers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now several signs and yellow bollards have been put in place on the private land – with £100 fines for not complying with the rules.

New signs up at the pub in Liverpool RoadNew signs up at the pub in Liverpool Road
New signs up at the pub in Liverpool Road
Most Popular

What are the rules?

The signs state that restrictions apply at all times, to all vehicles, including blue badge holders.

Patrons of the pub must register their full and correct vehicle registration at the bar upon arrival.

A Parking Charge Notice of £100 may be issues to vehicles which:

The finer detailsThe finer details
The finer details

- Fail to register full and correct registration details

- Are not parked entirely within a marked bay

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Are parked in a disabled bay without displaying a valid badge

- Are parked on yellow lines, hatched areas or in restricted areas.

It also says those who exceed gthe time registered to park are liable for a fine, but no time frame is stated.

Community response

There has been a mixed reponse on social media to the parking changes, with some calling for the pub to be boycotted.

Other people have suggested walking, cycling or using the nearby Tesco car park.

Greene King has been approached for comment on the parking changes

Related topics:PenworthamParking restrictionsSouth Ribble