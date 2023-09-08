Watch more videos on Shots!

ANPR machines from Britannia Parking now operate on the Fleece Inn car park in Liverpool Road, Penwortham – eight years after pay and display charged were scrapped because of a community backlash.

At that time, brewery bosses said it was necessary to stop spaces being blocked up for hours on end by people commuting into Preston.But local businesses and charities raised worries about the affect on donations, volunteers and infirm shoppers.

Now several signs and yellow bollards have been put in place on the private land – with £100 fines for not complying with the rules.

New signs up at the pub in Liverpool Road

What are the rules?

The signs state that restrictions apply at all times, to all vehicles, including blue badge holders.

Patrons of the pub must register their full and correct vehicle registration at the bar upon arrival.

A Parking Charge Notice of £100 may be issues to vehicles which:

The finer details

- Fail to register full and correct registration details

- Are not parked entirely within a marked bay

- Are parked in a disabled bay without displaying a valid badge

- Are parked on yellow lines, hatched areas or in restricted areas.

It also says those who exceed gthe time registered to park are liable for a fine, but no time frame is stated.

Community response

There has been a mixed reponse on social media to the parking changes, with some calling for the pub to be boycotted.

Other people have suggested walking, cycling or using the nearby Tesco car park.