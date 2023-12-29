Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site of Preston's former police HQ has gone up for sale for £1.5m.

The land in Lawson Street is currently fully occupied by a two-storey building and Upper Lawson Street Car Park on the roof level, but has planning permission for a 7-9 storey building comprising of 227 studios.

Liverpool-based Caro Developments Ltd secured the permission, and it's not known why the land is now being offered for sale.

In Caro's application to Preston City Council, their agent stated: "The design aims to provide Preston with high quality student accommodations to enhance the growing student living within the city. The scheme seeks to regenerate the site and surrounding area whilst proving a eye catching street frontage to Walker Street."

An artist's impression of the proposed view from Walker Streetr looking west.

What would it be like?

Whoever buys the land would be restricted to plans already passed, or they would have to submit alterations.

Approved plans are for 227 student studio bedrooms with an on-site gym, amenity areas, study spaces, cinema room, a landscaped roof terrace, laundry facilities and cycle storage. Level access is proposed throughout with lifts and main reception space immediately accessible from a double height entrance, located on Walker Street.