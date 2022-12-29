Liverpool-based Caro Developments Ltd want to build a 7-9 storey building comprising of 227 studios on land at the former Preston Divisional Police Headquarters in Lawson Street.

The site is currently fully occupied by a two storey building and Upper Lawson Street Car on the roof level.

An artist's impression of the proposed view from Walker Streetr looking west. Credit: Caro Developments Ltd

Regeneration

In an application to Preston City Council, Caro’s agents state: "The design aims to provide Preston with high quality student accommodations to enhance the growing student living within the city. The scheme seeks to regenerate the site and surrounding area whilst proving a eye catching street frontage to Walker Street."

What would it be like?

The plans are for 227 student studio bedrooms with an on-site gym, amenity areas, study spaces, cinema room, a landscaped roof terrace, laundry facilities and cycle storage. Level access is proposed throughout with lifts and main reception space immediately accessible from a double height entrance, located on Walker Street.

How the site from Walker Street looking west appears today. Credit: Google

Servicing has been proposed to the south of the site, from Saul Street.

The plan continues: "The site benefits from a number of mature trees predominantly along walker street and a need for open green space to be used as amenity. The design aims to retain the majority of these trees by stepping the building back making a clearance for the trees canopy.

The design

The appearance of the building has been inspired by local context, history of the site and the architectural language of Preston.

An artist's impression of how the building would look from Walker Street looking East. Credit: Caro Developments Ltd.

Caro says the style has been inspired by the “architectural language of the industrial buildings of the Horrockses Yard Works” – utilising brick as the most common material.

Impact on neighbours

Caro state that “due to the location of the building against the sun-path the buildings form and height is not going to overshadow existing buildings at anytime”.

Additionally, to reduce the impact of the building on adjacent properties, the building would be stepped back with the highest point along Walker Street, where the form and mass of the building dops down from nine to 7 storeys, to be in line with neighbouring properties.

How the area looks today. Image from Google.