Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is almost complete on new security fencing around the sides and rear of Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre.

The green mesh fencing, which stands at more than two metres tall, has been referred to as 'prison-like' by commenters on social media, unsure why it's being erected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation that the fencing is linked to recent vandalism at the centre has been confirmed by South Ribble Borough Council, who run the facility off Brindle Road.

A spokesman said: "New fencing is being installed as part our raft of improvements to the site. Enhanced security measures are being added including CCTV and security fencing which are ready to be installed on site."

When the Post visited, large sections of poolside windows were boarded up, and locals say there have been several reports of youths climbing onto the roof.

Boarded up windows at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre

Improvements

Visitors to the centre and the adjacent Bamber Bridge Sports Hub have recently commented on the appearance of the leisure centre, which was built in 1982 and looks virtually unchanged in decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have commented on it being dirty, overgrown and making a bad impression to visitors to the recently-opened sports hub.

In September, Councillor Clare Hunter, Cabinet Member for Communities, Wellbeing and Leisure said: “We announced a £13 million decarbonisation plan for our leisure centres last year, and work has been steadily taking place across them all including Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre. The works are being done to make the building more energy efficient and to deliver much needed improvements in key member areas.