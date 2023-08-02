1 . Swillbrook House Residential Care Home

Swillbrook House Residential Home is a country house in Bartle on the outskirts of Preston. The service is registered to provide personal care for up to 23 older people. It rates as 9.4/10 on carehome.co.uk, with one reviewer commenting: "Very friendly and welcoming staff. Excellent location and peaceful surroundings. "The home is very clean, and the catering provides both great food and flexible arrangements. My mother has been a resident since mid-June and has settled in very well, assisted by the excellent staff." Photo: Google