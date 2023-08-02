Preston has been ranked as the best UK city to retire in, according to a new study.
Research from Shepherds Friendly looked at the amount of retirement savings needed, property prices, monthly cost of living, happiness rates, life expectancy and number of bus routes for local travel.
Surrounded by countryside and within a close commute to the seaside, Preston came in first place with a happiness score of 7.52 out of 10, it has 165 bus routes for local travel, and an average needed retirement saving of £96,141. The average life expectancy is 78.6.
Canterbury is the worst place to retire in the UK due to the cost of living with an average monthly living cost of £965 – meaning it would cost around £178,624 to live there throughout the duration of your retirement.
We looked at some of the best rated care and nursing homes in the Preston area, as rated by carehome.co.uk.
1. Swillbrook House Residential Care Home
Swillbrook House Residential Home is a country house in Bartle on the outskirts of Preston. The service is registered to provide personal care for up to 23 older people.
It rates as 9.4/10 on carehome.co.uk, with one reviewer commenting: "Very friendly and welcoming staff. Excellent location and peaceful surroundings. "The home is very clean, and the catering provides both great food and flexible arrangements. My mother has been a resident since mid-June and has settled in very well, assisted by the excellent staff." Photo: Google
2. Barchester Dovedale Court Care Home
Dovedale Court rates as 9.9 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk.
Located in Ingol, Dovedale provides first-class residential care alongside expert dementia care in The Memory Lane Community. Dovesdales Tesseyman Suite located on the top floor of the home delivers expert Challenging Behaviour and Complex needs care.
One recent review said: "I have nothing but admiration for the staff for their patience and the help they give the residents and as family. I am always welcome." Photo: Google
3. Preston Glades Care Home
Preston Glades Care Home in Ribbleton rates as 9.8 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk
This purpose built home provides nursing and social care for the frail elderly and the mentally infirm elderly. Accommodation at Preston Glades is provided in single occupancy rooms, a number of which are with en-suite facilities.
One review says: "The attention to detail from the staff has been incredible." Photo: Google
4. Barchester Sherwood Lodge Care Home
Barchester Sherwood Lodge Care Home rates as 9.8 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk
According to the review site, a "committed team work hard to ensure that all services and activities are tailored towards residents' likes and dislikes while allowing them to make the most of a relaxed and homely atmosphere." Photo: Google