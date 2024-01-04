The police have been clear on the outcome they want.

A shop which employed illegal immigrants and sold a knife to children could soon have its alcohol licence revoked.

Lancashire Constabulary have called for a review of Best One in Poplar Avenue, Bamber Bridge, which will take place on January 9. They say revoking the licence is "necessary and proportionate" given the crimes committed.

The shop, which is close to St Aidan's Primary School, has held a licence to sell alcohol as part of a wider convenience store, since it was converted in 2005.

What's the background?

On March 11, 2023, during a Home Office Enforcement Visit, one illegal worker was encountered and the business paid a fine of £10,000. On a second visit - July 12, 2023 - another person with no permission to work was encountered working within the premises and the business was issued a notification that they would receive a fine of up to £20,000.

On May 19, 2023, during part of an underage test purchase exercise, a member of staff sold a trimming knife to children aged 13 and 14. What can happen at the review:

Under Section 52 of the Licensing Act 2003, South Ribble Borough Council has the following options; • make no changes to the premises licence; • to modify the conditions of the licence; • exclude a licensable activity from the scope of the licence; • remove the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS); • suspend the licence for a period not exceeding three months; • revoke the licence.

The shop in Poplar Avenue

What the police say:

Lancashire Police comment: "Whilst other optons could be available removal of the DPS would likely prove ineffective as the DPS and Licence Holder are the same person and have been complicit in the criminal activity at the premises. Furthermore, the Licence Holder has shown acts of dishonesty towards officers from Responsible Authorities during inspections.

"Applying conditions would likely prove ineffective, 1.16 of the Secton 182 guidance clearly states that Licence Conditions should not replicate offences already in legislation.