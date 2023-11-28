Volunteers aged 13 to 16 were able to buy a range of knives at shops across Preston, South Ribble, Hyndburn, Burnley and Wyre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The underage test purchasers were able to buy knives at one in five shops tested during a week-long sting operation across Lancashire.

Officers from Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team joined forces with Lancashire Constabulary to undertake underage test purchases at 36 shops as part of vital work undertaken as part of Operation Sceptre this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a national knife crime awareness campaign, with intensified weeks of action against knife crime.

Underage test purchasers were able to buy knives at one in five shops tested during a week-long sting operation across Lancashire

Volunteers aged 13 to 16 were able to purchase a range of knives costing between £1.99 and £2.99 at seven shops across Preston, South Ribble, Hyndburn, Burnley and Wyre.

They also undertook testing in Morecambe, Lancaster, Fylde, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Pendle, but shopkeepers in these areas all adhered to 'Challenge 25' checks for young people.

Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing said: "Carrying out test purchases to ensure that shops selling knives are doing so responsibly, is vital to protect our young people and the wider community against the horrors of knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our dedicated Trading Standards team work hard on undertaking test purchases, as well as educating shops about responsible ways to sell knives.

"The Trading Standards North West Young People's Survey earlier this year sadly showed that one in five young people aged 14-17 surveyed, claimed to have witnessed an incident involving a knife.