A range of planning applications have been registered with Preston City Council this week.
For details, see the pages below.
1. Leaders at Preston Council have applied for consent for flag designs which are not covered by the standard conditions, to be flown at Preston town hall. They are the Purple Flag - an accreditation showing Excellence in the Evening and Night-Time Economy - and the Peace Flag
2. Brittany Brothers Properties Ltd want permission to change this property from a dwelling into a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation.
3. An application has been made to form a new wheelchair accessible ramp at the Grade II-listed church.
The ramp would run run from the double doors furthest east to the car park yard, wrapping around the corner of the building to achieve the required length and gradient of ramp.
An application has been made to form a new wheelchair accessible ramp at the Grade II-listed church.
4. Frank Sanderson is seeking permission in principle to build two dwellings on land adjacent to Kym Rose Cottage.
