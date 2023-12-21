1 . Leaders at Preston Council have applied for consent for flag designs which are not covered by the standard conditions, to be flown at Preston town hall. They are the Purple Flag - an accreditation showing Excellence in the Evening and Night-Time Economy - and the Peace Flag

