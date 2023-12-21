News you can trust since 1886
Aldi's cleaning promise, new homes and flags at the town hall: 5 Preston planning applications this week

There's plenty going on in the days before Christmas.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT

A range of planning applications have been registered with Preston City Council this week.

As well as changes to the city's iconic red phone boxes, and plans to broadcast Calls to Prayer from a city mosque, there are also plans for new homes and new access to a Grade II-listed church.

Leaders at Preston Council have applied for consent for flag designs which are not covered by the standard conditions, to be flown at Preston town hall. They are the Purple Flag - an accreditation showing Excellence in the Evening and Night-Time Economy - and the Peace Flag.

Brittany Brothers Properties Ltd want permission to change this property from a dwelling into a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation.

An application has been made to form a new wheelchair accessible ramp at the Grade II-listed church. The ramp would run run from the double doors furthest east to the car park yard, wrapping around the corner of the building to achieve the required length and gradient of ramp.

Frank Sanderson is seeking permission in principle to build two dwellings on land adjacent to Kym Rose Cottage.

