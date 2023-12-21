Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Preston's landmark mosques has applied for permission to broadcast a Call to Prayer during religious festivals.

Preston Muslim Society has made an application to Preston City Council to vary the conditions of the planning permission at Masjid-e-Salaam in Watling Street Road, allowing them to use equipment to externally amplify the Adhan/Call to Prayer to mark the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha festivals on four days of the year.

The application says the broadcasts would be strictly limited.

It states: "No amplified calls to prayer shall be made from the premises at any time, with the exception of a call to prayer to mark the Eid at-Fitr and Eid al-Adha festivals on four days of the year."

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk each day. The date for Eid in 2024 has been predicted by astronomers. They believe that Ramadan will start on Monday, March 11. If that date proves to be accurate, Eid al-Fitr will fall on Wednesday, April 10.

What is Eid-ul-Adha?

The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah SWT and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. In 2024, Eid ul-Adha will begin on the evening of Sunday, June 16 and will end on the evening of Wednesday, June 19.

Making a representation

If you wish to make comments, you have until January 14 quoting reference 06/2023/1343. You can comment online via the link above or by e-mail to [email protected]

History of the mosque

The mosque, which has 315 prayer spaces, an IT centre and classrooms, has been built on the site of the former Park Hotel and opened in 2016.

Preston Muslim Society battled for four years to win planning consent for the building.

The plans were initially accepted by Preston Council in 2007, only to be rejected months later because planners were concerned about road safety issues and the building’s impact on the conservation area.

A revised application was granted in 2008, but that too was later thrown out after changes were made. The Muslim Society took the fight to a planning appeal.