Major work is happening all across our area in 2024.
They include a new unit at the Royal Preston Hospital, new business units near Chorley, new pedestrianised areas in Preston city centre, and a new Aldi on the docks.
1. This is an artist's impression of the new store in Portway which used to house the Trident building.
It's set to open in "mid-2024" and will create up to 40 jobs.
Photo: Aldi/Preston Council
2. Bosses at the Royal Preston Hospital hope that their new DOSA (Day-of-Surgery Admissions unit) will be open in 2024. The aim of the unit is to create a new space for patients undergoing pre-arranged surgery, and is part of £15m improvements at the site.
3. The instantly-recognisable row of red phone boxes on Preston's Market Street will be temporarily removed next year so that the run-down kiosks can be renovated and re-installed, having been given a new lease of life by local artists.
4. The first phase of the £54.7m flood defence work on the River Ribble will be complete in 2024. This includes new defence walls and embankments on the River Ribble around Broadgate and Lower Penwortham.
Bus services in Broadgate that have been redirected during work are set to return to normal in May 2024.
