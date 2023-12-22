4 . The first phase of the £54.7m flood defence work on the River Ribble will be complete in 2024. This includes new defence walls and embankments on the River Ribble around Broadgate and Lower Penwortham. Bus services in Broadgate that have been redirected during work are set to return to normal in May 2024.

The first phase of the £54.7m flood defence work on the River Ribble will be complete in 2024. This includes new defence walls and embankments on the River Ribble around Broadgate and Lower Penwortham. Bus services in Broadgate that have been redirected during work are set to return to normal in May 2024. Photo: Environment Agency