New images released of how Preston’s £45m Animate cinema and leisure complex will look like - as developer looks to make changes
Eric Wright Construction, which is developing the venue on the former indoor market site, is seeking planning permission to make amendments to plans passed in May 2022.
Among the changes are the addition of solar panels.
The planning document states: "To improve the energy efficiency of the development and contribute to wider sustainability goals, the addition of photovoltaic panels are proposed on the cinema roofs".
Other changes include:
- changing heights and widths of curtain walls
- removal of some spandrel panels for louvres
- changes to types of glass
- minor changes to dimensions of the refuse store
- minor changes to the design of a gate.
As part of the process, architects have released new drawings of how the structure will look from various angles, as well as indicating where signage will be.
What’s the project all about?
Council-owned Animate is a key part of a £200m public and private sector investment programme for Preston which planners say will transform the city.
The complex, which will include a bowling alley, restaurants, a street food hub and undercover car parking, was set to be completed by late next year, but will now open in early 2025. There will then be a period for each of the tenants to fit out their premises.
Tenants signed up so far include nationally-recognised brands Las Iguanas, Zizzi, Cosmo and Loungers.
Chris Hayward, director of development and housing at Preston City Council said: "Animate will act as the catalyst for the wider city’s social, economic and physical regeneration, creating lasting benefits for all."