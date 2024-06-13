Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Central Lancashire has risen to the top 15 per cent in the world for the positive impact it has on society and the environment, according to a league table published by the Times Higher Education (THE).

Despite a 26 per cent increase in the number of institutions participating in the global league table, the University has improved on last year’s ranking and now sits within the top 200 institutions out of a total of 1,963. This is a jump from last year’s 201-300 grouping out of 1,591.

What is it all about?

The THE Impact Rankings, which rates the differences universities are making in the world against the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provides an opportunity for higher education institutions to highlight the positive work they are doing for society in terms of sustainability, health and well-being, gender equality, economic growth and justice.

How did UCLan do?

UCLan scored particularly well in terms of Gender Equality, where it was ranked 65th out of 1,361. It came 95th out of 825 in the category of Responsible Consumption and Production and was ranked 89th out of 2,031 for Partnerships for the Goals, which recognises the need for a strong commitment to global partnership and cooperation.

UCLan University in Preston is something of a celebrity, being of the UK's largest universities with a staff and student community approaching 42,000.

University of Central Lancashire Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise Professor StJohn Crean said: “It’s fantastic to see that we have maintained such a high global ranking despite a significant increase in the number of entries for 2024.

“The University has put in place policies around ethical and sustainable procurement, waste and sustainability and a Carbon Management Plan so it’s rewarding to see this reflected in the results. In addition, our work with communities around poverty and health and wellbeing, such as organising local health melas and providing sexual and mental health support for students, scored highly, as did our support for arts and heritage, locally, nationally and internationally.

"The Times Higher Education World Impact Rankings is important because it considers all aspects of University operations and the impact they have on society. As an anchor institution, we are committed to aiding economic and social growth across the many communities we serve.”