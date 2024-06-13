I had a cardiac arrest days after giving birth - now I'm pursuing my dream job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston mum who nearly died days after giving birth has has spoken about surviving a medical emergency to pursue her dream career.

Helena Gadsby from Preston, a mum-of-two and stepmum of two, suffered a cardiac arrest just days after giving birth to her son, who is now two years eight months old. It was touch and go whether she would survive.

In addition to the initial trauma, Helena suffered memory loss and had to undergo surgery to fit a defibrillator. She is also having tests for other medical issues. But despite all her health concerns and everyday parenting challenges, former nursery nurse Helena has remained focused on her goal of educating and helping children and has been studying a BA Hons in Primary Education with QTS at Edge Hill University.

In honour of her determination and commitment, she has been awarded an Edge Hill University Excellence Scholarship, which she says is more than just a career-boosting accolade. She said: “It helps show my children that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Helena Gadsby. Credit: Edge Hill | Edge Hill

Alongside her degree, she has become the Faculty of Education’s Reading for Pleasure (RfP) student ambassador – to promote, inspire and support student teachers to widen their knowledge of children’s texts and to encourage a love of reading during school placements.

She has also launched a community book club for children, completed courses in children’s mental health and counselling and worked as an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) ambassador at Edge Hill.

She is full of praise for the support Edge Hill has offered during challenging times. She said: “The University has been so fantastic and understanding, going above and beyond with support. I’ve had so many opportunities here. After being a nursery nurse for 13 years, this degree is helping towards my next chapter.

“I’ve gone from the Early Years Foundation Stage to the National Curriculum which is completely different and I’ve had the opportunity to take on a number of placements which have given me hands-on experience of teaching in a real-life setting.