Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,300 people have signed a petition against the official licensing of Uber taxis in Blackpool.

Th petition comes just days after taxi operator Uber was formally granted a licence by Blackpool Council to pick up passengers in the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision was made by town hall licensing officers after the company fulfilled all the criteria for a private hire operator's licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Started by taxi driver Neil Charnock, the petition which stands at 1,3xx signatures, states: “After 18 months of poaching, parking on Blackpool Taxi ranks encouraging visitors to approach their vehicles to download the Uber App, Blackpool Council is bereft of any powers to stop the economic juggernaut of a ride share app from America with a shed load of dollars.

“Uber has applied to destroy the Private Hire Industry in the resort and leave hard working professionals without work, by being granted a license to operate in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Already the standards of driving have deteriorated in the resort.

“Tram tracks being used to pick up the next ride share customer, parking in bus bays outside nightclubs begging for work. Economic migrants from Stockport, Liverpool, Sefton, Preston, Manchester, Bolton, Lancaster and Ribble, Valley, all turning up to dilute an already weak market, will cause job losses, safety issues, increased crime, people posing as licensed vehicles as these family cars no longer have stickers, just plates that are removed to pick the kids up from school .

“Drivers have no local knowledge, they are Sat Nav pretenders spending £300 to buy a ride share job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cheap licenses issued by Wolverhampton Council nationwide to enable the Great British destruction of locally based transport systems protected for generations by.local by-laws and rigorous safety inspections.

“Now degenerating into a discount car boot sale ride share monster that needs curtailing very quickly.”

Uber drivers had already been plying for trade in Blackpool, but were licensed by other local authorities - mainly Wolverhampton. But now drivers will be able to register with Uber to work under the new Blackpool licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also means Blackpool Council will be able to monitor and inspect Uber drivers who are licensed with them.

There have been complaints from existing cabbies in the town of Uber drivers allegedly acting irresponsibly. In June drivers from established taxi firms, including C-Cabs, Premier Cabs and Blacktax, joined a town centre protest against the influx of out-of-town drivers.

What does Blackpool Council say?

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods, gave a statement to full council saying the licence had been granted to Uber as there was nothing to "call into question the fitness and propriety of the applicant".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "In circumstances where these criteria are met we have a legal duty to issue the licence, which is exactly what has happened in this case."

Taxi drivers stage a protest in Blackpool | National World

The application, which was submitted in July, was treated in the same way as previous applications made by the 27 private hire operators currently licensed in Blackpool which is why it did not need to go beforethe public protection sub-committee for consideration.

Coun Burdess said: "The issues raised by local taxi drivers about drivers licensed outside of the area could not lawfully be considered in relation to this application. This application was purely about Uber’s suitability to hold an operator’s licence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the council along with Wyre and Fylde councils produced a leaflet aimed at dispellingsome of the common myths around out-of-town taxis.

Coun Burdess added: "I know that the arrival of Uber in Blackpool is worrying for the existing taxi trade. Independent retailers and hoteliers have faced the same concerns over the years when national and international companies have started operating here.

"There is nothing we can do, or should do, to stop businesses coming to Blackpool if they are legally allowed to and are operating within the law. "The presence of Uber as an operator in the town means that vehicles and drivers licensed in Blackpool can be regulated by us, giving us greater control to tackle the issues that have been mentioned."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uber has launched in Blackpool

When did the law change?

Since the deregulation of the taxi industry in 2015, private hire drivers have been able to operate anywhere in England and Wales with a local authority licence.

Blackpool taxi driver Neil Charnock launched a petition in July calling on the government to review the deregulation of taxis which he says is damaging livelihoods.

He said at the time: "At Lytham Festival recently there were 300 Ubers lined up, and that’s surely got to affect the Lytham people making a living? On a Friday night on the M55, you can see them all coming into Blackpool in convoy, and some of them have travelled a long way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m open to competition, but you don’t steal work from your neighbour. I live in Poulton and I can’t pick up there because I have a Blackpool badge. It’s a gentlemen’s agreement.”

To sign or read more about the petition visit here.