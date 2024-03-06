Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two prize hounds from Lancashire will compete at the world’s leading dog show this weekend.

Crufts, is to judge a working hound for the first time in its 133-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holcombe Harriers, a trail hunting pack based in Lancashire, has high hopes for two of its hounds - Anglezarke and President, taking part in the prestigious competition this Sunday (March 10).

President (above) and Anglezarke (below).

Anglezarke (a female, aged four) and President (a male, aged six) both won their categories at the prestigious Blackpool Championship Dog Show in 2023, a Kennel Club event.

They are Studbook Harriers, an exceptionally rare breed. Anglezarke is named after the village in Lancashire where she lived as a puppy, at the home of local farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anglezarke and President have the right qualities to perform well in front of the judges – both are very intelligent with confident temperaments. "

Frank Kane, Chairman of Breed Standards at the Kennel Club and internationally acclaimed championship judge, added: “We are delighted to see working hounds at Crufts for the first time. "

The Holcombe Harriers signature bloodline originated from the ‘Chiens de Gascogne’ hounds brought over from France, from the 13th century onwards.

There are now only seven packs of Studbook Harriers remaining in the UK. The breed has been registered with the Kennel Club to raise its profile and help ensure its survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue added that she hoped the Crufts showcase should help to raise awareness of the breed so that their numbers don’t decline any further.

Crufts is held each year at the Birmingham NEC, with hundreds of thousands of dog-lovers in attendance, and a TV audience into the millions.

The Hounds will be judged according to the breed standard, with judges conducting a hands-on examination of their frame, size and condition.