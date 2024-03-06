Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever dreamed of eating your bodyweight in chocolate for free? Now's your chance as Aldi is on the (Easter) hunt for a Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer.

The lucky recruit will receive FREE chocolate in exchange for views on the supermarket’s Easter products which will aid the buying team ahead of decision making for next year’s range.

Eleven-year-old Travis, who landed the role last year after expressing his ambition to become a chocolatier, claimed he loved Aldi’s blonde chocolate and wanted to see more of it in 2024. Aldi listened, and has this year launched the adorable Honey the Golden Retriever - an egg made entirely from blonde chocolate.

Whilst eight-year-old Anya praised the Dairyfine Sundae Eggs, scoring it a near perfect 39.5/40, helping to ensure a brand new and improved version, which includes a decadent mini doughnut and wafer, landed back on Aldi’s shelves for this year.

How to I apply?

This year’s 'cracking' role is open to applicants of all ages up and down the country; the only criteria is a passion for chocolate, an enthusiasm for all things Easter, and a nose for quirky, new and exciting flavours. Candidates will need a camera (a smart phone will do) to create a short audition video (approximately one-minute long) and share it via the entry email address: [email protected] explaining why they should be chosen for the world’s sweetest job. Entrants should include examples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well as any sweet tips and tricks that may help them stand out from other applicants. Further details, and terms and conditions can be found on the CEOO webpage.