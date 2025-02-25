Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not everyday you get to see your creations brought to life by a global beauty brand, but that dream became a reality for local mums, Chloe Dudek and Klaire Sutcliffe-Campo.

The Lush Preston employees designed two exclusive products for this year’s Lush Mother’s Day collection as part of the company’s Co-Create initiative, and are currently on sale globally.

Designer, Chloe, is part of the Family Support community network at Lush and is proud to call Preston her home after moving from Wigan nine years ago. Excited to share her creation Edamummy Bean bath bomb with the local community and the rest of the world, Chloe, a trainee manager, said: “My mum always says that myself and my daughters are like ‘peas in a pod’ and I’ve always loved that saying!

“It’s also quite fitting for when you become a parent for the first time. You have a lovely squishy new born baby, but you’re also a new born parent and you’re both navigating this whole new world together in your little bubble or pea pod. It’s one of the most beautiful feelings I’ve ever felt,”.

Chloe Dudek with her Edamummy Bean bath bomb | Lush

Warming fresh bakery scented, Cinnamum Melt, which can be used as a bath melt or home fragrance, is designed by Klaire Sutcliffe-Campo who has lived in Preston for 13 years and is currently a Sales Assistant at the Lush Preston store.

Klaire Sutcliffe-Campo with her Cinnamum Melt for Lush | Lush

Klaire said: “My son loves cake and baking. We love to experiment and most of my bakes are based more on taste than presentation! However, Mummy knows where the best cafes are. Cinnamon rolls are our favourite and it’s how we came up with Cinnamum!"