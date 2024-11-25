Elderly man dies after his car enters water near Colne during Storm Bert
Police received a report of a car entering a body of water in Cockhill Lane in Foulridge at around 4.15pm on Saturday.
Emergency services attended and a man in his 80s was recovered from the water.
He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital.
A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital but officers said her condition is “not life-threatening”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”
