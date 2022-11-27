News you can trust since 1886
Two people receive first aid treatment after fire breaks out at home in Preston

Two people received first aid treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 1:58pm

Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Victoria Road at around 6.25pm on Sunday (November 27).

Two casualties were treated by fire service personnel before being assessed by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.

Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Victoria Road (Credit: Google)

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan, hand tools and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.

