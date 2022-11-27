Two people receive first aid treatment after fire breaks out at home in Preston
Two people received first aid treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Preston.
Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Victoria Road at around 6.25pm on Sunday (November 27).
Two casualties were treated by fire service personnel before being assessed by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.
Most Popular
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan, hand tools and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.