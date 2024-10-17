Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today marks a special milestone for some of Lancashire’s oldest twins.

Ursula Moon and Teresa Harrison are celebrating their 90th birthdays, with visits from family and friends today and a party for 100 people at AFC Fylde on Saturday.

The ladies - who were the 12th and 13th of 14 children, were born at home in St Austine’s place, Frenchwood, Preston, on October 17, 1934. They are among three siblings still living, their older sister Rosa was 95 in June.

Both ladies told the Post that they have shared a “special bond” over the 90 years, and are looking forward to celebrating together.

The twins with their parents and siblings

Their story

As children they attended St Augustine’s School and then the Larkhill convent, which is now Newman College. Ursula worked at Ribble Motors and then in the surveyors office at Lancashire County Council, while Teresa worked at the Harris Museum, then the Lancashire Museum.

Their oldest brother Jack was a priest and he officiated at Urusla’s wedding to husband Bernard at St Augustine’s church in 1964. The couple, who lived in Frenchwood for many years before moving to Fulwood, went on to have twins themselves - Teresa and Bernard, followed by younger brother Gregory. Ursula and Bernard senior have this year celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

L-R: Teresa and Ursula

Teresa is a spinster who lived in St Austine’s with her mother until she died in 1981, then moved to Fulwood. She now lives at t Oxford House Care Home in Fulwood.

Ursula’s daughter Teresa, who is named after her Auntie, said: “My mum was a great cook and would make the best treacle toffee, parkin and parched peas for Bonfire Night as well as lemonade and lemon curd in the summer.

The twins as little girls

“My aunty was amazing at crocheting and knitting and would often make things for her many nieces and nephews of which there are 49 true cousins and many more second, third and fourth cousins, and she would also sell her creations at the church fetes to raise money for charity.”

She added: “I’ve been very lucky to spend time with them. they’re full of great stories and wonderful to be around. My mum has been a great mum, and my auntie has been a great auntie, they’ve been brilliant and I’ve been very lucky.

A recent photo of Ursula (left) and Teresa

“They have never been about material things - they were brought up in the war and it was a different time then -but they have brought us all up very well, with good values and respect, and that’s something that we have passed down to our children.”