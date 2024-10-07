Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented seamstress who is about to celebrate her 100th birthday credits her longevity to her love of reminising and use of an iPad.

Dorothy Edmonson is looking forward to receiving a card from King Charles to mark her century.

The resident at Longridge Hall Care Home was born on the October 11, 1924, and has spent her entire life in Longridge. witnessing its transformation.

Dorothy met her husband, Bill, in Longridge, after they grew up on the same street. They married in 1950, a union that lasted a remarkable 59 years. Together, they raised two sons and created a legacy that now includes grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom live in the Longridge area.

Dorothy’s childhood memories of Longridge include playing on the local rec and watching the steam trains pass to and from the quarry. At just 15 years old when World War II broke out, she vividly recalls the hardships of the war years, including sleeping in and ¾ bed in her mother’s bathroom, due to the housing and rental shortage.

Known for her love of the outdoors, Dorothy enjoyed long walks around Longridge and cherished caravan holidays in the Yorkshire Dales with Bill. A talented seamstress, she often made dresses for local events and balls, particularly during her courtship with Bill. Even today, Dorothy continues to crochet and knit, proudly filling her wardrobe with homemade outfits.

In addition to her talents as a clothes maker, Dorothy was also musically gifted, playing piano for local dance bands and later at the Derby Arms and Forester Arms in Longridge.

She shared this passion with her school music teacher, Gurty Turner, who also taught Mary, one of Longridge Hall’s carers. Dorothy and Mary now enjoy reminiscing about their shared experiences in Longridge over the years.

Dorothy worked at the Smiths cloth factory on Berry Lane, in her late teens into her early twenties, and purchased her first home with Bill for just £1,600 in 1950. The house became the centre of their lives for 20 years as they raised their family.

Today, Dorothy continues to embrace life with her signature energy and creativity. She enjoys spending time on her iPad, where she looks at family photos and searches for new crochet patterns.

A spokesman at Longridge Hall care home said: “A popular resident at Longridge Hall, Dorothy is known for her warmth and kindness, loved by both residents and carers alike.

“The Longridge Hall Care Home community, along with Dorothy’s family, will come together to celebrate her 100th birthday in the care home’s pub, The Lodgers Arms. Dorothy is eagerly looking forward to this special celebration and to receiving her official birthday card from King Charles.

“Longridge Hall is honoured to celebrate Dorothy’s incredible life and looks forward to making her centenary birthday a memorable occasion. Happy Birthday Dorothy!”