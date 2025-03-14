How the skate park will look in Edgeside Park, Waterfoot | Rossendale Borough Council

Two new skate parks are set to open at the end of this month in Lancashire.

Rossendale Borough Council has confirmed construction is underway in Victoria Park, Haslingden and at Edgeside Park, Waterfoot. Designed by Canvas Spaces in consultation with local communities, both skateparks have been carefully planned to be inclusive and accessible for riders of all ages and abilities.

They will be suitable for all wheeled sports including skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, BMX bikes, and WCMX.

Where has the money come from?

The Victoria Park skatepark has been made possible through a collaboration between Rossendale Borough Council and CIC Proffitts – Investing in Communities, with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Council. Meanwhile, the Edgeside Park skatepark is being funded jointly by the Council and the FCC Landfill Communities Fund.

These redevelopments are part of the Council’scommitment to enhancing public spaces, fostering healthy and active communities, and ensuring a high-quality environment across Rossendale.

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe said: “The new skateparks at Victoria Park and Edgeside Park will provide fantastic, modern facilities for local people to enjoy and it’s great that they’ve played a part in the design as well. We are committed to investing in spaces that promote health, activity, and community pride, and it’s great to see these projects coming to life.”

There are also plans for summer celebrations to mark the official opening of the skateparks.