Three people have been charged with murder after a Blackburn man was fatally struck by a car on Christmas Day.

A man was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street at around 4.50pm following an altercation.

The man, 37-year-old Kirk Marsden from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Three men were later charged with his murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:

James Ward, 26, of no fixed address

Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address

Michael O’Neill, 35, of New Welling Street, Blackburn

They were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

Det Chief Insp Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kirk’s family and loved ones at this difficult time, and they will continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“While three men have been charged with murder, the investigation continues, and we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

This incident started with an altercation in The Gate.

“We can see from the CCTV that there are a number of witnesses who we have not yet spoken to. If this is you, I ask that you please make contact with my team.”

She added: “We have recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser that was involved in the incident from a carpark on Brindle Street.

“It had travelled from Moorgate St and down Livesey Branch Road following the fatal collision.

“I am continuing to ask for anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam which covers these areas between 4.30pm and 5pm on Christmas Day to check their footage. If you have captured a Toyota Land Cruiser, please contact us.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 747 of December 27 2024.

Information can also be uploaded online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L16-PO1