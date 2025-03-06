Two men charged as police crackdown on burglars targeting Lancashire town

Two men have been charged following a spate of burglaries in Blackburn.

Police received multiple reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Little Harwood and Audley areas Between February 24 and March 2.

Following an investigation, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a residence.

Two men have been charged following a spate of burglaries in Blackburn

Today, officers confirmed the charges:

  • Ryan Price, 27, of no fixed address, faces three counts of burglary of a dwelling, nine counts of attempted burglary, four counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of escaping lawful custody. He was remanded in custody.
  • Garry Duckworth, 29, of Whitebirk Road, Blackburn, was with burglary of a dwelling and five counts of attempted burglary. He was released on bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 2.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

