Two men charged after cops seize £1.36M of cocaine from car on the M6

Two men have been charged after police seized £1.36M of cocaine from a car on the M6.

Lancashire Police stopped a car at Tebay Services on the M6 on Thursday evening (21.09.23) and two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Scott Chadwick-Greer, 30, of Oak Avenue, Thornton and Stephen Buckley, 39, of Lancaster Avenue, Thornton, have been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

They appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday (23.09.23) and were remanded in custody.

17 Kilos of suspected Cocaine was recovered from the vehicle with a value of £1.36 million . Enquiries continue.

Two women aged 35 and 31 years were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been bailed pending further enquiries.