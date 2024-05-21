Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire hotel has been recognised as among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Boulevard and Big Blue Hotel in Blackpool have named amongst the best of the best.

The award is based on genuine feedback from anyone who has visited the hotels and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period and honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

Boulevard and Big Blue Hotel have been recognised as among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024.

CEO of Boulevard and Big Blue Hotel, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Our hotels have been listed as part of an exclusive group, ranking among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor – not just nationally but worldwide.

“We are beyond proud to hold this accreditation to not just one, but both of our hotels and it’s shining example of all of the hard work and dedication our team put in. Our guests are at the core of what we do, so knowing that this award has come from real people and real experiences makes it even more of an achievement to receive.”

The seafront property, Boulevard, was named the Best Luxury Hotel in Northern Europe for 2023, and offers guests a luxurious night’s stay with either a coastal view of the Irish sea or a view ‘so close you could touch it’ of the award-winning Pleasure Beach.

Its established sister hotel, Big Blue, offers family-friendly accommodation in a ‘home-away-from-home’ setting, complete with family rooms, bunk-beds and entertainment.

Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor John Boris said: “Congratulations to both Boulevard Hotel and Big Blue Hotel on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

“Travellers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.”

Guests looking to stay at Boulevard or Big Blue Hotel can take advantage of their latest offers and packages.

When you stay at Boulevard on a Thursday night you can experience a day of thrills at Pleasure Beach Resort for free. It means a family of two adults and two children will save £180, while couples will save £100 on tickets to Pleasure Beach Resort.

Big Blue Hotel offers a ‘Two Nigh Short Break’ package, including first night dinner, breakfast both mornings, and three course dinner from table d'hôte dinner menu.

With rooms that have views of the award-winning Pleasure Beach Resort, equipped with bunk-beds, games and a TV, Big Blue Hotel is perfect for families. Sleep next to your favourite coasters and relax in style.

Blues Bar & Brasserie offers a stylish dining setting, with tasty dishes, homemade cooking traditions and a passion for food. Children can create their own fresh pizzas while parents can choose from an extensive menu designed with a European feel using only fresh, local produce.