Two companies could face prosecution charges following the death of a Chorley man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daron Pickstock and Lee Horton died in hospital following an incident at Castlefield industrial estate, Bingley, West Yorkshire, on October 29, 2020.
Both men were reported to be working together when tragedy struck.
Mr Pickstock, 43, of Chorley was pronounced dead at the scene and 58-year-old Mr Horton was taken to hospital for treatment and died the following day.
Mr Pickstock was a steel erector and Mr Horton, from Ilkley, West Yorkshire, was the managing director of engineering company Space Productiv.
Earlier this week a pre-inquest review was held at Bradford Coroner's Court and adjourned pending an investigation into Collins Site Services and Space Productiv Ltd by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The HSE must decide whether to proceed with a prosecution by a deadline of December 17.
Both businesses are being investigated over breaches of section two and three of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
At this week’s hearing earlier, the HSE's service enforcement lawyer Daniel Poole said: "I will review this case in its entirety."
Mr Poole added that he "may have to pose further charges" and that the review of what happened in 2020 will be "thorough".
Assistant coroner Crispin Oliver said: "Given the current circumstances, I think it will be appropriate for me to adjourn the inquests and suspend them."
An update from Mr Poole will be given to the court on September 25. Members of the families of both Mr Pickstock and Mr Horton attended the hearing.
A HSE spokesperson said: "We have concluded our investigation. Consideration will now be given as to whether prosecution is the appropriate enforcement outcome."
It is understood the legal review process is expected to be concluded by September 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.