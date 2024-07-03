Preston 999 call sees police, fire and ambulance crews called to sudden death in Watling Street Road
Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a ‘sudden death’ at the address in Watling Street Road around 8.30pm.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found in an outhouse at the property. The cause of death has not been confirmed at this stage.
Lancashire Police said a fire was also discovered at the address when emergency services attended. Fire crews were called to the home and the scene was made safe.
The force said a joint investigation is under way with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish how the man died and how the fire started.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8.30pm yesterday (July 2) to an address on Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, Preston, to a report of a sudden death.
“Emergency services attended and in an outhouse at the address very sadly the body of a man aged in his 50s was found.
“He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.
“A fire was found at the address and a joint investigation with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was approached for comment.
