Two teenagers have been charged after armed police responded to a robbery in Preston.

Officers were initially called to a collision between a motorbike and a parked car in the Willow Crescent area of Ribbleton shortly after 4pm.

While attending the incident, police were informed that the motorbike rider had been “threatened and assaulted with a weapon” during an attempted robbery moments prior to the collision.

It was reported that the man was chased on his motorbike in the New Hall Lane and Blackpool Road area before the crash occurred.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are “not thought to be life threatening.”

Officers - including armed units - attended the scene, and a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding at around 4.35pm.

Leo Reynolds, 18, of Tay Mews, Leyland, was later charged with attempted robbery, Section 18 wounding with intent, handling stolen goods, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Reynolds was also charged in connection with a separate incident on 13 March.

He faced charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Jake Slater, 19, of Galloway Close, Leyland, was also charged with attempted robbery, Section 18 wounding with intent and handling stolen goods.

Both men appeared in court this morning and were further remanded in custody.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that anyone who saw this incident may be concerned. We want to reassure you that we have increased our presence in the area as a precaution, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any footage, to please do the responsible thing and let us know.

“We are particularly interested in seeing any dashcam footage or speaking to anyone who witnessed the motorbikes driving in the area between 3.30pm and 4.40pm.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101, quoting log 0924 of March 17.”