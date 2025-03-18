Two teenagers were arrested after armed police responded to a robbery in Preston yesterday.

Officers were initially called to a collision between a motorbike and a parked car in the Willow Crescent area of Ribbleton shortly after 4pm.

While responding to the incident, they were told that the motorbike rider was 'threatened and assaulted with a weapon' in an attempted robbery moments before the collision.

Lancashire Police said two men, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The motorcyclist, in his 20’s, suffered injuries and is receiving treatment at hospital. The force said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Detectives have now launched an investigation and are appealing for information and footage. Patrols have been stepped up in the area 'as a precaution', but Lancashire Police said it is being treated 'as an isolated incident’. | Submitted

A police spokesperson told the Post: "Shortly after 4pm (Monday, March 17), we received a report of a collision between a motorbike and a parked car on Willow Crescent in Ribbleton.

“When responding to the collision, we received a report of an attempted robbery prior to the collision.

"It was reported that a man was threatened with a weapon and assaulted in an attempted robbery. Officers, including armed officers attended, and at around 4.35pm, a 19-year-old man and a 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding.

“A man in his 20’s suffered injuries and is receiving treatment at hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"We know that anyone who saw this incident may be concerned. We want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and we have increased our presence in the area as a precaution.

"An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or footage that can assist our enquiries is asked to contact us on 101 quoiting log 0924 of 17th March."