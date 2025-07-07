Two suspects have been arrested after a man was attacked and robbed at a cash machine in Preston city centre.

A man in his 40s was ambushed by three younger men outside the Nationwide bank on Fishergate at around 3am on May 25.

The offenders stole his mobile phone and bank card during the attack.

The victim pursued the suspects but was assaulted a second time near the entrance to Matalan.

He sustained injuries to his ribs and face.

Following a public appeal, Lancashire Police confirmed two men were arrested and interviewed in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for for the force said: “Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal and those who came forward with information.

“It is always very much appreciated.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.