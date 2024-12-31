Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning salon founded by twin sisters has relocated - to a very special new location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Crank and Natasha Langthorne joined forces in 2010 to open a successful hair and beauty salon as part of a national franchise group. After 10 years, they stepped out from behind the corporate world and launched their own salon brand - HEIR - which operated from Park Street, Lytham.

Read More HEIR Salon named best in Lancashire at National Salon Awards for the third year running

But earlier this year, they made the decision to relocate to a historic new venue at 17 Ribby Road, Wrea Green - once the home to the original Pat Graham Salon, founded in 1967 by Natalie’s first mentor, Pat Wood. Pat, a two-time British Hairdresser of the Year, was a major influence on Natalie’s early career, having guided her early years in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie and Natasha, the new shop and how it used to look. | submit

Natalie Crank said: “Relocating HEIR Salon to Wrea Green is a significant and meaningful step for us. This historic venue at 17 Ribby Road is where Pat Wood, my first mentor and a two-time British Hairdresser of the Year, began her remarkable career in 1967 with the opening of Pat Graham Hair Salon. While I didn’t work in this location myself, Pat’s guidance had a profound impact on my journey in hairdressing, and it’s a privilege to continue the legacy of excellence that began here.

“This move allows us to create a space that honours the past while providing our team and clients with a fresh, inspiring environment. We’re truly thankful for the trust and support of our team and clients as we continue to grow and evolve together”.