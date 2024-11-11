A Lancashire hair salon has been named the best of the best as a prestigious awards ceremony.

Making waves at the National Salon Awards on November 9 in Manchester, HEIR Salon in Ribby Road Wrea Green clinched multiple prestigious titles.

Hosted by celebrity hairdresser Sophia Hilton, the event celebrated the UK’s top hair talent, with HEIR Salon standing out as a true industry leader.

Best Salon in Lancashire – Three Years Running

For the third consecutive year, HEIR Salon has been crowned Best Salon in Lancashire, a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service. Known for cutting-edge techniques and a welcoming atmosphere, HEIR Salon continues to set the standard for excellence.

Leading the Way in Texture Services

A standout achievement this year is winning Best Texture Salon in Lancashire. Recognising a significant gap in the industry, HEIR Salon has invested heavily in specialised training and development to provide expert care for women with natural textures and curls. With a dedicated service menu and niche products tailored for textured hair, this award highlights a commitment to ensuring every client feels seen, valued, and confident.

Champions of Employed Salons

HEIR Salon also took home the award for Best Salon Team, a significant recognition in an industry where independent contracting is on the rise. As an advocate for employed salons, HEIR Salon provides its team with secure employment, professional development, and comprehensive training. The team’s dedication extends beyond the salon, contributing to local initiatives such as the Live Like Ralph Coast to Coast Bike Ride, raising funds for a meaningful cause.

Individual Accolades

In addition to team awards, two standout stylists received individual recognition:

Charlotte Smith: Winner of Colourist of the Year, a fiercely competitive category.

Natalie Tasker: Honoured as both Stylist of the Year and Texture Stylist of the Year, demonstrating exceptional skill and versatility.

New Chapter in Wrea Green

In a move that reflects its growth and success, HEIR Salon recently relocated to a larger, state-of-the-art premises in Wrea Green, Lancashire. This new location offers an enhanced space for delivering award-winning services while continuing to provide the exceptional client experience that HEIR Salon is known for.

A Bright Future Ahead

These awards celebrate the passion, hard work, and dedication of the entire HEIR Salon team. With the continued support of the community, HEIR Salon is shaping the future of hairdressing in Lancashire and beyond.