Care home residents living with dementia are experiencing newfound comfort and support thanks to the introduction of handcrafted accessories.

The Lodge which is part of Buckshaw Retirement Village in Chorley has introduced Twiddlemuffs - handcrafted accessories that offer both therapeutic and sensory benefits.

Designed specifically for individuals with dementia, Twiddlemuffs are soft, cylindrical muffs, knitted or crocheted and adorned with a variety of textures, such as buttons, ribbons, beads and fabrics.

Twiddlemuffs bring comfort and relief to dementia residents of The Lodge Buckshaw Retirement Village. | UGC

These muffs provide tactile and visual stimulation, which can help soothe and calm residents, especially those experiencing restlessness or agitation.

Manager Hayley Rowson de Vares at The Lodge, which is managed by social care group HICA, said: “The Twiddlemuffs have made a noticeable difference for our residents. They keep hands warm during the colder months and offer a comforting distraction for those experiencing restlessness.

“We've seen residents become more relaxed and engaged, which has been wonderful for their well-being.”

The Twiddlemuffs were created by a friend of The Lodge’s manager who is in her 80s.

Her handmade contributions have not only brightened the lives of residents but have also become a vital part of the dementia care approach at The Lodge.

The benefits of Twiddlemuffs extend beyond comfort. By offering sensory stimulation, they promote relaxation, encourage fine motor skills and provide a positive outlet for residents’ energy. | UGC

Since their introduction, Twiddlemuffs have helped to bring peace and comfort to residents, particularly during quieter moments of the day.

The Lodge – Dementia Care with Nursing is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care to up to 96 people.