Car park prices in Chorley to rise from next month including Flat Iron and Portland Street

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 14:06 BST
Car park prices in Chorley are set to increase next month.

Chorley councillors approved the budget for 2025/2026 and reviewed fees and charges across all services.

A spokesperson for the council said: “So that we can continue to maintain excellent low-cost town centre car parking while delivering a balanced budget for the coming financial year, the costs of our car park tariffs will increase.”

How much is the increase?

Still remaining some of the lowest town centre car parking prices in the North West, car parking on Portland Street, the Flat Iron and short stay car parks will rise by £1.

Long stay car parks will rise by £1 for up to four hours and 50p for more than four hours.

What about free one hour parking?

Free one hour parking will remain the same at the applicable car parks and there will be no change for blue badge holders.

Free parking will continue after 1pm on Saturdays and all day Sundays on all car parks except Flat Iron car park which is chargeable seven days a week.

Changes to car park tariffs will come into force from Tuesday April 1

A map of car parks can be found HERE.

