A new “affordable housing estate” is planned for land next to the M65 near Lostock Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Places for People has acquired land for the development wedged between Stanifield Lane, Old School Lane and the A582 - between Farington and Lostock Hall.

It plans to build 76 affordable homes on land originally earmarked for a huge new retail and industrial park dubbed Lancashire Central (Cuerden).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once planning permission is secured, construction is aimed to start on site in late spring 2026.

Places for People has acquired land wedged between Stanifield Lane, Old School Lane and the A582 - between Farington and Lostock Hall. It plans to build 76 affordable homes on land originally earmarked for a huge new retail and industrial park dubbed Lancashire Central (Cuerden) | LCC

The site was also chosen as the future home of a new Royal Preston Hospital and is close to the new Lancashire Cricket ground built on the other side of Stanifield Lane.

Lancashire County Council says it is still progressing its plans for ‘Lancashire Central’ – but has decided to offload part of the site for new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places for People said it acquired the land from Brookhouse Group Ltd and planning permission will be submitted early this summer and include a mix of shared ownership and social rent properties.

The road network around the Lancashire Central site in Cuerden is set for a revamp (image: Lancashire County Council)

Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director for Central and North at Places for People said: “Developments like this, where 100% of the housing is affordable, are critical to serving the needs of our Customers, and addressing the chronic housing shortage across the UK.

“Places for People has grown significantly since its founding days, but our mission remains the same, to be a force for good and to change lives by creating and supporting thriving Communities.

“Developments like this are just one of ways we do this to ensure every person has a home to meet their needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing mix will consist of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, catering to a variety of family needs, and will also feature a local play area, and landscaped green spaces which will include the planting of trees and wildflower beds.

Not all of the land earmarked for development at Cuerden is under Lancashire County Council's control - and the other landowner is concerned about access to their part of the plot (image: Lancashire County Council)

Plans for ‘Lancashire Central’ development

In January, Rowland Homes announced it had also secured a seven-acre plot of the Council-owned land and would be submitting an application to build 75 new homes on the site.

The land sales represents the first phase of development at Lancashire Central, which Lancashire County Council and its development partner Maple Grove Developments (part of Eric Wright Group) secured planning permission for in December 2023.

Plans for the Lancashire Central scheme include 1.7 million sq. ft. of high-quality commercial space, including retail, hotel, gym, drive-thru, car sale, employment and leisure, with the potential to create up to 5,600 new full-time jobs across the whole development site.