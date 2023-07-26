An iconic 56-metre-tall, Grade II chimney on the city skyline is set to be restored.

City Group Managed Services have been awarded a prestigious contract to provide high-level restoration and repair work to Tulketh Mill in Preston, as part of the ongoing preservation of the landmark.

The historic Tulketh Mill Chimney is undergoing a remedial repair project following the outcome of a recent pre-planned inspection report.

City Group Managed Services, a Preston-based facilities management company, is managing the project in partnership with

Envirosafe Consultants, who are responsible for managing the compliance with relevant health and safety legislation, and Rafferty's, who are carrying out the critical work of replacing the tension bands to the chimney stack and also repointing the top 20 metres of brickwork.

Over the years, the chimney's tension bands have suffered from weathering and corrosion, which has weakened their integrity.

The repair work is essential for the chimney's stability, longevity, and public health and safety.

Steeplejack ladders have been erected to the full height of one elevation and a single-deck modular platform has been installed around the full circumference of the chimney, approximately 2 metres from the top.

The platform is rigged on a specialised tension steel band and fully boarded with double handrails and toe boards on the working deck.

Motorised cradles provide a mobile platform to access all elevations below the modular deck.

Following the removal of the existing retaining bands, 120 new mild steel sections with double lug and bolt securing arrangement will be specially manufactured and installed, utilising 240 bolts.

Each band will be carefully checked and secured ensuring tension is accurately adjusted. 2 coats of black bitumen paint will be applied, and the existing lightning conductor bands will be bonded to each new retaining band to ensure continuity and prevent flashover in the event of a lightning strike.

In conjunction with the retaining bands, the mortar joints to the top 20 metres will be cut back to a depth of 20mm, cleaned out of remaining debris and re-pointed using an ‘Old English’ lime mortar finish with a flush joint. The project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Tulketh Mill is a historic grade II listed building and iconic landmark that has played a significant role in the city's industrial past. It was built in 1905 as part of the Tulketh Spinning Company's complex, and the mill was originally used for cotton spinning and

weaving, and later housed a variety of other industries before falling into disuse in the 1980s.

Today, the mill stands as a testament to Preston's industrial heritage and is currently undergoing a transformation into a modern, mixed-use development.

With its stunning architecture, rich history, and prime location, Tulketh Mill is a hub of activity and a thriving community space for local businesses.

Jen Cole, City Group’s Co-Founder said “We were delighted to have been chosen to work on such a prestigious project alongside Rafferty’s in our home city of Preston.

"Everyone in Preston knows Tulketh Mill, it has been a part of the local landscape for over 100 years. We are all thrilled to have been awarded the contract, it’s not often such significant projects are awarded for historic structures with consideration to building preservation alongside strict health and safety management, and we are proud of now being a part of the history of Tulketh Mill”.

Envirosafe is a Preston-based health and safety consultancy managing the health and safety aspects of the project, ensuring that the repair work is carried out safely and without risk to the workers or the public.

City Group Managed Services is responsible for the overall project management, ensuring that the work is completed on time and within budget.