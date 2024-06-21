Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a Lancashire MMA fighter described as ‘one of the best amateur fighters we’ve ever had in the UK’ after his sudden death at 27.

Europe's leading MMA promotion Cage Warriors revealed Connor Hitchens from Preston passed away on May 19.

The talented MMA fighter, one-time Cage Warriors Fighting Championship featherweight, died in Blackpool and an inquest will be held to investigate his cause of death.

Blackpool Coroner Louise Rae will open Mr Hitchen’s inquest on Wednesday, October 16.

Connor represented the UK in the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Members of the Mixed Martial Arts community have paid tribute to the talented fighter and father.

MMA Fighter Connor Hitchens from Preston has died suddenly in Blackpool aged 27 | Cage Warriors @CageWarriors

Kerrith Brown, International Mixed Martial Arts Federation president, said: ''On behalf of the entire International Mixed Martial Arts Federation we are deeply saddened by the passing of Connor Hitchens.

“We are forever grateful to Connor for his time on the IMMAF platform and proudly representing the UK national team as a distinguished athlete at the European and World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Connor’s family and loved ones.’'

MMA Fighter Connor Hitchens from Preston died in Blackpool aged 27 | The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) @IMMAFed

Cage Warriors said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cage Warriors featherweight Connor Hitchens. “The entire CW family extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP.”

Taking to X formery known as Twitter, Harry Williams writer at @ONEChampionship, said: “Just hearing the very sad news of the sudden passing of Connor Hitchens.

“Hitchens was one of the best amateur fighters we’ve ever had in the UK. He went on to win pro titles domestically before reaching Cage Warriors.

“Awful news. A great fighter, father & human.”

Pól Ó Ceallaigh said: “Very sad news that Connor Hitchens has passed away. Seen him train numerous times in the gym, a proud Preston lad and a proud member of the @CageWarriors family. RIP Hitch.”

Hitchens, who was born and bred in Preston, went 6-2 over the course of a professional MMA career that began in 2018.