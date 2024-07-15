Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a much loved Chorley man known for his famous ice-cream.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Frederick, of Frederick's Ice Cream Ltd, sadly passed away on Tuesday night surrounded by his daughters after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease. Tony - of the Chorley-based Frederick's ice cream family, which runs a popular shop on Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, won the alliance's Marvin Benton award last year which is given to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding; continued contribution to both the Ice Cream Alliance and the wider industry. Long queues are regularly seen at the Bolton Road shop during spells of fine weather as folk sample its range of quality ice creams of offer, but also to have a chat with Tony who customers loved.

UGC

Many took to Facebook to offer their condolences to the family and pay their tributes to a ‘lovely and incredible man’. Tony Frederick (Anthony Matthew Federici) was born of Italian parents on December 30, 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father Mattia, from Setteroni, and his mother May (nee Massa) from Vignole, married in 1939 which was when Frederick’s began trading on the same site operated from today, as well as the Chorley town centre store (Massa’s) which the Massa family have traded from since 1896.!

He attended St. Joseph’s Anderton and Holy Cross (then called St Augustine’s) and left at 15 to join his parents’ ice cream business.

Throughout his childhood and teens, he was well-known for his charming nature and snappy style which ultimately caught the eye of teenage sweetheart Elizabeth Harrison.

They married in December 1967 and honeymooned in Italy. Then followed six decades of pure love and dedication to each other. Four children - Donna, Roseanne, Anna, and Louis. Nine grandchildren - Bobby, Emma, James, Niamh, Poppy, Amelia, Huey, Ruby, and Olivia and one great grandson Wesley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UGC

His passion for photography and videography meant the grandkids were able to relive many of these amazing adventures around the world with him and through the ages of Frederick’s.

He had many passions… most known for his collection of classic American cars. We all cherish dear memories of him taking us for rides in his Cadillacs. He chauffeured many brides, carnival princesses and prom queen to their special day. A testament to his community spirit.

He loved to travel and visited many countries around the world with road trips across America, cruises with friends, and extended off-season trips to Italy with their many ice cream industry friends (testing out the products!).

UGC

He loved his memorabilia collections and always had a 60s jukebox that filled the home with rock n roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He loved karaoke and his passion for singing eventually led him to his Elvis-inspired alias Tony Canzone.

He would go round care homes singing to residents and his eldest grandson Bobby, a musician and producer himself, recorded him.

Read More Meet the adorable fluffy flamingo chick being hand-reared by caring zoo staff

His grand-daughter Emma Townson said: “Nine years ago, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“It was a difficult journey, one that tested his strength and resilience, yet he remained graceful and courageous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He continued to work for as long as he could, to joke, to act daft, and to be the loving father and grandfather that we all cherished. “His jokes were so bad, but you would laugh at him laughing his head off at the punchline.

“He loved making us all jump, hiding behind doors and under our bed to give us a scare.

“He just added magic to every moment. We all have so many happy memories from our childhood.”

After family, ice cream was his greatest passion, he poured his heart into every batch.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, 4 children, 9 grandchildren and great grandson.