Tributes are being paid to the 10-year-old boy who has died after suffering an electric shock at a Lancashire hotel.

The youngster, who has yet to be named, was found unresponsive in the reception of the Tiffany Hotel, known locally as the 'Pink Hotel' on the Promenade.

The hotel was undergoing extensive renovations in the reception.

Lancashire Police confirmed the boy's injuries were consistent with suffering a 'high voltage' shock.

The youngster was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after being found at around 10.40pm on Sunday. But he sadly died from his injuries.

An investigation by Blackpool Council is now ongoing.

Tributes have been flooding in for the youngster.

Kelly Roberts said: "Absolutely tragic Can't imagine what his family and friends are going through, as well as those from the hotel. Thoughts are with everyone involved."

Louise Norton said: "Rip little boy, poor poor family! Heartbreaking news."

Michelle Jones said: "Oh no this is absolutely heart breaking esp as we were at the hotel when it happened That poor little boy and his family its played on my mind since it happened. Rip little man."

Sue Normski Powell said: "Omg that poor family, my heart goes out to you all.RIP LITTLE MAN, play with the angels now."

Karen Banner said: "RIP young man. Thoughts and deepest condolences to his family on their sad loss."

Tina Nunn said: "Heartbreaking thinking of his family."

Jemma Louise Lamb said: "Absolutely heartbreaking thoughts are with his family rip little man."

Gillian Hogarth said: "Heartbreaking news, bless him, thoughts are with his family."

Jane Delves said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Can't imagine what his family are going thru ATM. Deepest sympathy and condolences to them."

Sharon Haczycki said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Connie Hamilton said: "Aww bless him so so sad.Thoughts with his family. Sleep tight little man."

Lorraine Hodson said: "Absolutely heartbreaking RIP little love. X"

Tracey Roney said: "Rip little man so sad thinking of all the family xx"

Rachel Yates said: "Just awful. Rest in Peace little man."

Mary Johnstone said: "RIP little boy xxx"

June Chadwick said: "So very sad thoughts with his family."

Anita Congleton said: "Awww that's awful poor lil man and poor family thoughts with family x"

Steven Armitage said: "RIPTragicAnyone thinking they're having a bad day think about this and that poor family."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel.

"He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday, September 7) His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority.