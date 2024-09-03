A family is devastated after a 46-year-old mum-of-three collapsed and died on her bathroom floor.

The sudden death of a carer Linsey Smith, from Layton has shocked and devastated her family and friends as a GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral costs.

Linsey Smith was found by her eldest daughter Keeley, dead on the bathroom floor on the morning of Friday August 30.

A post-mortem has been scheduled to take place in order to find out the cause of Linsey’s death.

Linsey with Debbie Tyson's autistic son, Jack. | Submitted

Linsey’s husband Hilton and three children Keeley, 22, Harley, 20, and Esmee, 18, have been left devastated by her sudden passing, along with everyone who knew and loved her.

Her passing has also left the family with a lack of money, a mortgage with no insurance attached and minimal resources to afford a funeral.

A friend of Linsey’s, Kirsty Bicket has set up a GoFundMe which has already raised over £3,000 to go towards funeral costs.

On the GoFundMe page, she said: “Let’s help Hilton, and the children by raising enough money for them not to have to worry about the expense of a funeral.

“Let’s give our Linsey the amazing send off she absolutely deserves.”

Debbie Tyson knew Linsey for eight years as Linsey cared for her autistic son, Jack and she had become ‘a second mum to him’.

Jack, who is 31-years-old, was always referred to as ‘like one her own’ by Linsey as her care for him spanned nearly a decade.

Linsey with her husband Hilton and three children, Keeley, Harely and Esmee. | Submitted

She said: “She was just the best, she was so selfless and put everybody before herself caring for two autistic children, one being mine.

“It takes somebody special to take someone like that on and she said to me a few weeks ago that if me and my husband decide to run away she’d adopt Jack!”

“She was just perfect in every way and I feel so sorry for her children and husband who have been left behind now.”

Linsey’s selfless job as a carer and looking after disabled children helped change the lives of loved-ones like Debbie for the better.

Debbie said: “I just want to thank her so much for what she’s done for my son and I just want to raise as much money as possible for her family now.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe set up in Linsey’s name here.