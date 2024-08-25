How a Blackpool police officer killed by an armed robber left a £350K legacy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior Lancashire police officer who was killed in the line of duty has been remembered - 53 years after his tragic death.

Superintendent Gerry Richardson was shot and killed when he attempted to arrest armed robbers who had raided a jewellery shop in Blackpool.

The 38-year-old tackled his killer even though he was unarmed and was aware that two of his police colleagues had already been shot.

Supt Richardson was posthumously awarded the George Cross for his bravery during the incident, near the North Pier.

On the anniversary of his death on Friday (23rd August), current Lancashire Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, colleagues, family, the Lancashire Constabulary Superintendents Association and the National Association of Retired Police Officers gathered to lay floral tributes to mark a day in 1971 which the force says will “forever be etched” in its history.

Supt Richardson had been a member of the Blackpool North Rotary Club and, three years after his death, his Rotarian colleagues established a trust to expand the youth work he had championed in the area.

The Gerry Richardson Trust is now a major youth charity as a result of what it describes as “hard work by the club, generous gifts and shrewd investment”.

Its website says: “The Trust has generated sufficient sums to pursue its objectives and since it was set up, nearly 19,000 young people – many of them with special needs – have been helped to pursue interests and activities, both of physical and cultural character which they have found fulfilling and life and career enhancing.

“In the process of support[ing] these young people, the Trust has handed out grants totalling nearly £350,000.”