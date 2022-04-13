Tributes left at scene of house fire in Preston after girl, 3, and boy, 5, die in hospital

The children were rescued from their terraced home alongside their mother following a fire in Coronation Crescent at around 8pm on Friday (April 8).

The children, a girl aged three and a boy aged five, were taken to hospital where their condition was described as critical.

It was later confirmed both children had sadly died after medical intervention was withdrawn on Tuesday (April 12).

Their mother, aged in her 20s, was not seriously injured, police said.

On Wednesday (April 13), flowers and toys, including a doll and a cuddly dog, were left outside the house following the tragic news.

A Frenchwood Community Primary School T-shirt was left by one of the children’s friends with “To Louis, I will miss you” and a red heart drawn on it.

A message on one of the bouquets said “Fly high little ones” and another read “Good night, God bless to you both”.

Flowers at the scene of a house fire in Preston in which two children died. (Credit: Eleanor Barlow/ PA)

A neighbour called Nikki, who did not want to give her second name, said she ran over with blankets after spotting the blaze from the back of her home.

She said: “I put the blankets on the mum, she was obviously upset.

“She was conscious all the way through and she just kept on saying ‘my children, my children’.

“I saw people run past me and put the girl in an ambulance.

School T-shirt left by one of the children’s friends with “To Louis, I will miss you” written on it.

“It is just really sad.”

Neighbours said the family had lived in the house for 18 months to two years and “kept themselves to themselves”.

Patrick Ratcliffe, 59, said: “It’s a quiet street.

“It was a big shock today to find out they had died. I have been checking for news every day since it happened.

“For that to happen, it’s frightening.”

A joint investigation between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

A 24-year-old man held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life was later released with no further action.

Det Chief Insp Rach Higson said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.”

The children's family are being supported by officers and a file will be passed to the coroner, police said.