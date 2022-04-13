Two children aged 3 and 5 have died following tragic Preston house fire

Emergency services were called to a terraced home in Coronation Crescent at around 8pm on Friday (April 8) after reports of a fire with several people trapped inside.

A mother and her two children were rescued and taken to hospital. The mother, aged in her 20s, suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.

But her two children – a girl aged three and a boy aged five – were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Two children have tragically died after a house fire in Coronation Crescent, Preston at around 8pm on Friday (April 8)

It has now been confirmed that medical intervention was withdrawn yesterday (April 12) and both children have sadly died.

Lancashire Police said a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

A joint investigation between the force and the fire service to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson was initially released under investigation. He has now been released with no further action to be taken.

Det Ch Insp Rach Higson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.”