Two children aged 3 and 5 have died following tragic Preston house fire
Two children have tragically died following a house fire in Preston.
Emergency services were called to a terraced home in Coronation Crescent at around 8pm on Friday (April 8) after reports of a fire with several people trapped inside.
A mother and her two children were rescued and taken to hospital. The mother, aged in her 20s, suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.
But her two children – a girl aged three and a boy aged five – were taken to hospital in a critical condition.
It has now been confirmed that medical intervention was withdrawn yesterday (April 12) and both children have sadly died.
Lancashire Police said a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
Read More
A joint investigation between the force and the fire service to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson was initially released under investigation. He has now been released with no further action to be taken.