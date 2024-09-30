Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A doctor who failed to adequately assess a patient’s medical needs and went on a ‘rant’ has been suspended.

Dr Shehzada Nazir, who was working for Compass, was handed the 12 month suspension for misconduct at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing.

The allegations began in January 2020 following a telephone consultation with a patient during which he failed to adequately assess them. He also made inappropriate comments to the patient. They included misogynistic, religious and millennial comments

He didn’t provide the patient with a clear follow up plan or safety netting advice and to take necessary action to ensure the patient’s safety, and the safety of third parties.

Dr Nazir also failed to make adequate or accurate records including a failure to record that the patient was having suicidal thoughts.

Dr Nazir was not at the hearing but admitted all the allegations and expressed regret regarding his conduct and apologised.

In a witness statement shown to the tribunal body by his medical representative and counsel Mr Scott Ivill, he said: ‘’I fully acknowledge that the way I conducted the consultation with Patient A on 31 January 2020 was not appropriate and I apologise for my actions [which] I have previously described as a “rant” on my part, which was unprofessional and not in the patient’s best interests. I have reflected on why I behaved in this way at the time, and I now recognise that.’’

The tribunal, chaired by Gerry Wareham, concluded that the seriousness with which it viewed Dr Nazir’s misconduct, its findings on impairment and the sanction it had imposed, it was in the public interest to suspend his registration with immediate effect. That was in order to protect the public, uphold standards for doctors and maintain public confidence in the medical profession.

Dr Shehzada Nazir qualified in 1995 from the University of Liverpool and practised as a General Practitioner, Chief Medical Advisor, Civilian Medical Practitioner to the Military and Prison Medical Officer. At the time of the events Dr Nazir was practising as a Locum GP working for Compass, an enterprise which provides consultations to patients who have been refused treatment by traditional GP services due to behavioural issues.