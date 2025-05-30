Trial date set for Liverpool parade suspect Paul Doyle

A trial will take place later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Doyle has appeared at Liverpool Crown Court accused of multiple offences after dozens of people were hurt during Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on Monday (May 26). Shortly after 6.00pm, a Ford Galaxy ploughed into a crowd of fans, leaving 79 people injured and many taken to hospital.

Doyle, 53, of Burghill Road, West Derby, is charged with seven offences including: two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers stand guard outside Liverpool Magistrates' Court in Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard this morning that all of the alleged offences - excluding the dangerous driving charge - could only be dealt with by the Crown Court. District Judge Paul Healey also confirmed he had imposed reporting restrictions on the names of the six alleged victims, including four adults.

District Judge Paul Healey sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court, where Doyle appeared shortly after 12.30pm.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said he would fix a provisional trial date of November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks. Philip Astbury, for the prosecution, said the charges "as they stand may change" as there are “a great deal of witnesses to be interviewed and footage to be reviewed.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing is expected to take place on August 14.