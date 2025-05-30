A man charged with multiple offences following Monday’s parade incident is due to appear in court.

Paul Doyle, 53, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today, accused of driving a car into crowds of Liverpool fans during the Reds’ victory parade on Monday (May 26).

Shortly after 6.00pm, a Ford Galaxy ploughed into a crowd of excited fans on Water Street leaving 79 people injured and many taken to hospital. A nine-year-old was the youngest person injured in the incident and the oldest victim was 78.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond confirmed on Thursday (May 29) that Paul Doyle, of Burghill Road, West Derby, had been charged with seven serious offences including: two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

Doyle is due to appear in court this morning.